\u0420\u0430\u0437\u0433\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0414\u0422\u041f \u0432 \u0026nbsp;\u0416\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0441\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442\u0026nbsp;BaigeNews.kz \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 Telegram-\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b \u041c\u0412\u0414 \u0420\u041a.\r\n\u041d\u0430 192 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0410\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044b-\u041e\u0441\u043a\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d 20-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b BMW, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0414\u0422\u041f \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0430 20-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0432\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0451\u043b\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0421\u0430\u0440\u044b\u043e\u0437\u0435\u043a.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u0418\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b.\r\n